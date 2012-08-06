Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
DORNEY, England Aug 6 New Zealand's outspoken kayaker Ben Fouhy ended his career with one final explosion on Monday, a foul-mouthed rant aimed at his country and its canoeing system after he crashed out of the London 2012 Games.
Known almost as much for his ability to pick a fight as his kayaking prowess, Fouhy castigated the Sport New Zealand body for what he described as a lack of support coming into the Games.
"It stings a little, finishing your career like this but I held a world record for five years and I've been a world champion," he told reporters after coming sixth out of eight in the men's 1,000 metre kayak single semi-final, more than four seconds behind the winner.
"You have a lot of detractors out there who like to kick you when you're down, but that's New Zealand for you. When I won the world title I'd spent all my savings and I was 10 grand in debt. They don't seem to mind that when you're winning but when you're not winning, all of a sudden you're a moaner."
World champion in 2003, the 33-year-old won a silver medal in Athens and finished fourth in Beijing, but his career has been marked by clashes with sporting bodies over a range of issues from funding, coaching and the level of control he has over his own career.
He has quit twice before.
"They don't want to know when the chips are down," he said. "You get used as a political pawn."
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Ed Osmond)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.