LONDON, July 27 British electricity demand is
set to soar following London's Olympics opening ceremony on
Friday, the country's energy network operator said, as millions
return to their daily routine by switching on the kettle or the
washing machine.
At about 2120 GMT on Friday, when director Danny Boyle's
"Isles of Wonder" show will be winding down, electricity usage
in Britain is expected to rise by 800 megawatts (MW), enough to
boil 320,000 kettles or power the cities of Bristol and Plymouth
combined.
"Before 10.00 p.m. demand will be down because people won't
be doing anything but watching the television," said a spokesman
for National Grid, the company that manages the country's
electricity and gas networks.
France is doing its bit for the event, supplying electricity
through a 70 km-long under-sea link that has been upgraded just
in time for Friday's ceremony.
The 90 million euro ($110 million) upgrade to the more than
25-year old connection, between Folkestone in England and
Sangatte in France, was completed last week, after two years of
work on the outage-prone cable that at times restricted power
flows.
Big events such as important football games or the Armistice
Day's 2-minute silence usually affect electricity demand as a
large number of users start or stop consuming energy at the same
moment.
The biggest sudden swing in electricity demand Britain has
ever seen was after England's defeat to West Germany in the 1990
football World Cup, when consumption shot up by 2,800 MW.
Remembrance Day's 2-minute silence typically reduces
electricity demand by 2,000 MW and a big football match will
shave off 1,200 MW of power demand.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by Michel
Rose in Paris; Editing by Anthony Barker)