By Avril Ormsby
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Queen Elizabeth needed little
persuading in making her film debut, appearing with the
country's most famous fictional spy James Bond during the London
Olympic opening ceremony, organisers said on Saturday.
"The Queen was delighted to be asked, and be involved in
something so exceptional," a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told
Reuters.
"Very pleased to take part, and it was our Olympics and the
Queen was delighted to be part of it."
The 86-year-old monarch was also happy for two of her
beloved corgis, Monty, 13, and Holly, nine, to play cameo roles.
The short pre-recorded clip, which showed 007 escorting the
Queen to the stadium, revealed a self-deprecating side rarely
seen by the public and gave a window into her well-reported
sharp sense of humour.
The depiction of her derring-do arrival was a quirky moment
in an eclectic ceremony on Friday.
The opening shot showed the Queen sitting at a writing table
in Buckingham Palace, welcoming Bond, played by Daniel Craig.
"Good evening, Mr Bond," she said, turning around in her
chair, dressed in a pale peach outfit.
The pair then made their way to a waiting helicopter in the
grounds of the central London palace, seemingly leaving her
doting corgis on the doorstep.
The helicopter then zipped across the city where a man
dressed in a tuxedo skydived down into the Olympic Park in east
London, followed by a figure in a pale peach dress.
The Queen then immediately appeared in the main stadium in
front of 60,000 spectators - and without a hair out of place,
before taking her seat.
The film was the brainchild of the ceremony's director Danny
Boyle, but it was London organising committee (LOCOG) chairman
Seb Coe who first approached the palace in 2011.
When asked how much it took to persuade the Queen to take
part, a LOCOG spokeswoman said: "Not much."
"I think she really liked the whole concept Danny had put
together."
Oscar-winning director Boyle shot the scenes in the palace's
quadrangle, the Grand Entrance, the East Gallery, the Audience
Room and the West Terrace, in March and April this year.
"You don't have to tell her something twice," Boyle was
quoted as saying by British media.
"She picks it up straight away, about cameras and angles."
The Queen was then given a viewing before its official
showing.
"She was very happy to take part, she was happy to do what
she did," the Buckingham Palace spokeswoman added.
MEDIA HIT
Her off-beat appearance was a hit with the British media.
"It's been received really well, we always knew it would,"
the palace spokeswoman added.
When asked if it might be the monarch's last appearance in a
film, she said: "Never say never, but I imagine so, it was a
very special one-off."
Other members of the Royal Family have had cameo appearances
in long-running TV and radio soap operas.
Her stuntman Gary Connery said the part had been exciting,
but he'd not been allowed to keep the dress.
"It's all part of it, and you just go with the flow," he
told BBC television.
"Last night was the first time I'd actually had the make-up
on.
"The process of making me the Queen ... had been three to
four months."
It capped off a successful year for the Queen who in June
marked 60 years on the throne with a weekend extravaganza that
saw millions of flag waving Britons take to the streets to show
their affection and appreciation for a monarch more normally
renowned for her stately dignity.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Justin Palmer)