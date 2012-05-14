(Repeats story moved at 1430, no changes to text)
By Ben Blanchard and Sabrina Mao
BEIJING May 14 When Chinese athletes swept to
the top of the gold medal table during the 2008 Beijing
Olympics, the feat was accompanied by a wave of national pride,
the culmination of China's "100 year dream" to host the world's
most prestigious sports event.
Whether China can repeat that feat at this year's London
Games will surely be watched closely by all. But cooler heads
may prevail at home if that success is not repeated as China has
been buoyed by the country's other achievements since hosting
the Games, such as its bounding economy.
"I'm not sure it is now as politically important as it was,
since they did it once," said Susan Brownell, professor of
anthropology and expert on Chinese sports at the University of
Missouri-St. Louis.
The simmering debate over the importance of the pursuit of
medals began to heat up after the Beijing Games ended in
success. There appeared to be acknowledgement the country lacks
a broad-based sports culture and Olympic medals are generally
won by a minority of government-supported athletes, raising
questions over whether it can become a sports power, she said.
"So I do have the feeling that with the great success of the
Beijing Olympics, at least domestically it was hugely
successful, that it's not so important to prove themselves any
more," she added.
"But why was it so important all along? It had to do with
the idea of China standing up against domination by the West ...
hosting the Olympics was called China's 100-year dream."
This is, of course, not to say that China will not be trying
to win as many golds as it can in London.
China has not slackened off in its Olympics medals quest.
Nor has the state even begun to back off from its involvement in
producing national winners.
"THE CRADLE OF WORLD CHAMPIONS"
At the state-run Shichahai sports school, located in central
Beijing not far from the top leadership compound at Zhongnanhai,
the government begins training young athletes from as young as
6.
Dubbed "the cradle of world champions" in a gold-embossed
stone plinth outside one of its entrances, the school has raised
39 world champions and seven Olympic ones. Large Chinese flags
dominate the austere gyms and other training rooms.
Slogans reminiscent of the heyday of Chinese communism
pasted around the campus exhort athletes not to forget that "All
training is for competition" and "There are no heroic
individuals, only heroic groups".
It is a spirit the school's head, Shi Fenghua, has no
intention of abandoning.
"Competing peacefully like this as the Chinese nation is
rising, confirms our abilities. China was once the sick man of
Asia," Shi told Reuters in her office.
But Chinese sports officials are keen to temper
expectations.
"I have complete confidence in our team at the London
Olympics, but there are many, many difficulties," said Cui
Dalin, former deputy head of the State Administration of Sport,
which answers directly to China's cabinet.
"Firstly, we were the host nation during the Beijing
Olympics, doing battle on home turf, while in London we will be
the guests. There's the time difference, the different food and
a different environment from Beijing," he told Reuters.
There also will be many new and somewhat untested faces
competing in London, Cui said, citing table tennis champions
Wang Nan and Zhang Yining among those who have now retired.
"It will be a handover from the old to the new. Whether the
young athletes can get through the test of such an enormous
event as London, we will have to see what they can do."
Perhaps ironically, the official discussion of China's medal
hopes in London echoes that in the run up to Beijing - when
officials routinely would play down the country's prospects and
play up its challenges.
By the time the Games closed on Aug. 24 2008, China had
earned 51 golds, leapfroging the United States' 36 golds and
topping the medals table for the first time.
Reuters TV: Chinese athletes ready for London:
link.reuters.com/res28s
(Editing by Ossian Shine)