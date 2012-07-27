(Refiles to remove incorrect dateline)
By Ian Ransom
July 26 All but a handful of China's 396
Olympians competing in London have qualified for the Games under
the patronage of the country's monolithic Soviet-style sports
system.
Many will have been identified as potential elite athletes
from a very young age by scouts and directed into special
schools to train in sports assumed to match their physical
attributes and aerobic results.
Most could share tales of childhoods sacrificed to gruelling
training regimes in elite institutes often thousands of miles
away from their home-towns and with little prospect of seeing
their families more than once or twice a year.
A high-flying graduate of the regime, former world champion
gymnast Fan Ye experienced the highs and lows of China's "juguo
tizhi" - literally 'whole nation system' - starting from her
entry into a sports kindergarten at the age of six to her
retirement at 20 in 2008, when she missed out on qualifying for
her second Games at Beijing.
The system launched Fan to a world balance beam title in
2003 and took her to the Athens Olympics, and for a time she was
known as 'China's Khorkina', in reference to the Russian great
Svetlana Khorkina who retired in 2004 with two Olympic gold
medals and three all-around world titles.
The system also pocketed the lion's share of Fan's financial
rewards and promptly dumped her from the national team's set-up
when her chances of winning gold began to diminish.
The punishing training and dieting also delayed her physical
maturity for years.
Despite looser regulation and the development of
professional sports leagues in China in recent decades, the
regime remains as entrenched as ever and officials credit it
with lifting the country to the top of the Olympic medals table
with 51 golds at the Beijing Games.
Critics call it a waste of money in a country where tens of
millions remain mired in poverty, however, and say it only
benefits a handful of athletes at the top of the tree.
It has also been blamed for fuelling more unsavoury aspects
of top-level sport, including doping, age-faking and corruption,
while bringing the country major success in only a handful of
disciplines like diving, gymnastics and table tennis.
Now a graduate of one of China's top universities, Fan, who
has worked as a journalist, events host and gymnastics referee
since her retirement, is not among the critics. She told Reuters
she has few regrets about giving up her childhood to become
'state property'.
But she voiced concern for the thousands of Chinese athletes
who made the same sacrifice, but lacked the good fortune to be
among the absolute best and finished their careers ill-equipped
to compete away from the gymnasium.
PROBLEM CHILD
Fan grew up in Baoding, a mid-sized city near Beijing, to
parents who were both doctors.
Unlike many Chinese athletes, her entry into the sports
regime was neither planned by her parents nor inspired by
talent-spotting scouts, but was instead a result of her wild
behaviour as a young child.
"Before I was accepted to a sports kindergarten, I had been
declined by three regular ones because I was too naughty," Fan
said.
"I spent age 6-7 at the sports kindergarten. They measured
my height and shoulder width when I enrolled and because I was
short and slim and had light bones, the teacher had me train in
gymnastics. But my parents did not know I practised
competitively until much later. They thought I was doing some
stretching exercises.
"At the kindergarten, kids only trained in their free time.
Only after the teachers thought you had promise would they cut
your class time and increase your training.
"After leaving kindergarten, I spent a year in a regular
school and then left for (Hebei provincial capital) Shijiazhuang
for professional training when I was eight with a province-level
team run by Hebei's sports bureau.
"Starting from the second year, I would have my own salary."
'STATE PROPERTY'
After seeing the intensity of Fan's training at
Shijiazhuang, her mother told one of her coaches that she
regretted putting her daughter into the sports kindergarten.
The coach responded: "Do you think she's only your daughter?
She's the state property now!"
Fan said: "I carried this 'state property' concept with me
all the way to the national team. I thought it was good because
you had no other choice but to train hard.
"I began to control my weight from a very young age, and I
did not menstruate until I was 20, the year I entered Peking
University.
"Our bodies matured very late because we were training so
hard and often those in their adolescence had no female features
at all. Many aged 18 or 19 still looked like small kids. But we
did not take any drugs (to delay maturing).
"Until I entered the national team, I was not allowed to
have meat and rice. Fish was fine, though. Once I was on the
team, I began to eat protein powder. I remember we could only
drink by the mouthful, and we were all clear about how much
weight we could gain from a mouthful of water, like 100 grams.
We would weigh ourselves everyday.
"Now I am 1.59 metres tall and weigh 46 kg. I went through a
period when I quickly gained weight after retiring from the
team, like all other gymnasts. I would not wear short skirts in
the summer because my muscles still appeared obvious and not
pretty."
PRIZE MONEY
"When I won the 2003 world title, the state rewarded me with
80,000 yuan ($12,600). Later, (telecommunications company) China
Mobile invited me to shoot an advertisement for them and paid me
360,000 yuan.
"That was only 15 percent of the money they paid the
national team, who took 85 percent from the contract.
"China Mobile also signed the contract with the team, not
me.
"When I won a gold in the national championship in 2005,
Hebei rewarded me more than 400,000 yuan. Previously, they would
reward homes. My parents used the Olympic money to buy a home
and rent it out.
"Though my family was okay (financially) to begin with, the
money changed our lives quite a lot. So, it would mean much more
for poor kids, and for the many who practise gymnastics with the
goal of winning money.
"As for that national championship reward, I was supposed to
get 900,000 yuan, but I only got half. I am not sure if someone
took my money - and I don't want to think about it. Our training
was paid by the state anyway, so we have to accept it."
HIGHER LEARNING
Fan enjoyed the perks afforded Chinese athletes who succeed
on the world stage but knew her time was up after she failed to
make the team for the Beijing Games.
"Before I won the (world title) in 2003, my goal was to get
a gold and then retire to study. But after I won it, they
treated me extremely well - they sent me a masseur and a
nutritionist - and they were too good to turn down. I felt I
could not let them down.
"Our retirement is also decided by the nation. Once you show
a decline in ability and no hope of obtaining gold, they would
reduce the intensity of your training, and gradually, you
retire.
"Once we're retired from the national team, we have nothing
to do with it and nobody will help us arrange our future.
"For gymnasts, if you're not a world champion, you have no
chance to get into universities like Peking. It was I that found
some teachers at Peking and asked the national team to write me
a recommendation.
"The worst thing would have been to not to have any school
to go to, especially when you have lost the ability to study
from being away from the classroom for so long."
NO REGRETS
As a former national sports hero and an univ