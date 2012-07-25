By Ian Ransom
LONDON, July 25 China has continued its
tradition of picking basketball players to carry their national
flag at the Olympics, naming Dallas Mavericks forward Yi
Jianlian in the role for Friday's opening ceremony at the London
Games.
"We can now tell everyone that the delegation's flag bearer
is China men's basketballer Yi Jianlian," China's deputy chef de
mission Xiao Tian told reporters on Wednesday.
Chinese media had already reported earlier on Wednesday that
Yi would carry the flag, despite the efforts of the country's
sports officials to keep the flag bearer's identity secret.
Retired Houston Rockets centre Yao Ming carried the flag at
the 2008 Beijing Games and four years earlier at Athens.
China has named basketball players to carry the flag at all
summer Games since rejoining the Olympic programme at Los
Angeles in 1984 after a 32-year hiatus.
Chinese media had speculated that the honour could go to
badminton great Lin Dan or former women's French Open tennis
champion Li Na among other candidates.
Xiao said on Tuesday the job would go to a "tall, handsome
and influential" athlete, suggesting another basketball player
might be chosen.
Yi, who also had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and New
Jersey Nets, will compete in his third Olympics for China in
London when the men's basketball gets underway on Sunday.
(Editing by Toby Davis)