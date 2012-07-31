(Refiles for additional subscribers, no change to text)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, July 31 Doping speculation swirling
around Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen is unfair and may be triggered
as much by where she comes from as her remarkable performances
in the Olympic pool, rival team coaches said on Tuesday.
Ye won the women's 400 individual medley in world record
time at the London Aquatics Centre, with her last freestyle
length faster than American men's champion Ryan Lochte.
The time was also some five seconds faster than her previous
personal best but, while eye-catching, that was not particularly
unusual given that it dated from when she was a 14-year-old. She
is now 16.
"While there is no positive test, there's nothing to say.
That's it," French coach Denis Auguin, whose swimmer Alain
Bernard won 100 metres freestyle gold at the 2008 Beijing Games,
told Reuters in the poolside mixed zone after morning heats.
"Effectively it is very astonishing but you see other
astonishing things in swimming, extraordinary things," he added.
"When Alain began to emerge at Eindhoven (the 2008 European
championships), we had the same comments which are really, while
one pretends not to care, extremely hurtful and dishonourable."
Bernard had broken Dutchman Pieter van den Hoogenband's
nearly eight-year-old 100 freestyle world record twice in the
space of two days to win the European title before he went to
Beijing.
The latest controversy blew up after American John Leonard,
executive director of the World Swimming Coaches Association,
commented on Ye's time in an interview with Britain's Guardian
newspaper.
Leonard, who is not part of the U.S. coaching staff in
London, said that history showed that every time something
'unbelievable' occurred in swimming, it turned out ultimately
to involve doping.
Asked whether he thought there would have been so much fuss
had a swimmer from a different nationality broken the record on
such fashion, Auguin shook his head.
"If it was another country there'd be fewer questions
asked," he said. "There's a bit of an injustice in that, even if
the past shows us that there were some abnormal practices in
China."
PHENOMENAL PERFORMANCE
China briefly dominated women's swimming in the 1990s but
their reign ended as fast as it began, following a series of
doping scandals.
China has vehemently rejected suggestions of doping and
defended Ye's performances and criticised what it sees as a lack
of respect for its athletes.
More than 6,000 urine and blood samples will be analysed
during the 2012 Games, more than at any other Olympics, and any
of the more than 10,000 athletes can be asked to test at any
time.
Ye is among a handful of elite Chinese swimmers trained by
Australian coaches in Australia.
David Marsh, one of the U.S. team coaches, said his first
thought when he saw Ye's performance was to wonder what sort of
training routines she was doing.
"It's my responsibility as a coach to investigate how that
performance can happen, because it was a phenomenal
performance," he said.
"She obviously did some incredible sets and workout."
Marsh said that coaches were rarely as surprised by
performances in competition as the media and public because they
were well aware of what was going on in training. Others agreed
with that assessment.
"Unfortunately whether it be in our sport or other sports,
some people just jump to conclusions when they see something
they think was impossible. I don't know why society is like
that," said U.S. head women's coach Teri McKeever.
"It's not like we haven't seen her before, she's won a world
championship. We saw something that's never been done before,
but we see that all the time as well," she added.
Bob Bowman, coach to 14 times gold medallist Michael Phelps
who can chalk up a record-equalling 18th Olympic medal on
Tuesday, was of a similar opinion.
"Honestly, I don't think 4:28 is an impossible time," he
told reporters. "I think the girl has good technique and she did
an amazing last 100 but people do amazing things sometimes.
"I trust the system, I feel very confident with the testing
procedures."
