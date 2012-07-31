LONDON, July 31 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) declined to comment on Tuesday on the
controversy surrounding the spectacular performances of Chinese
swimmer Ye Shiwen in London but hinted she had not tested
positive for any drugs.
The 16-year-old Ye won the women's 400 individual medley in
world record time, with her final length of the freestyle faster
than men's champion Ryan Lochte, and was the fastest qualifier
for the 200 individual medley final later on Tuesday, setting an
Olympic record in qualifying.
Asked whether Ye's doping test had come in positive or
negative, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said: "We would only comment
if we had any adverse finding. I am not commenting, so you can
draw your own conclusions.
"I think we need to get real here. These are the world's
best athletes competing at the highest level."
Adams said the first five athletes in each event were tested
and two others as well.
"We have a very, very strong drugs testing programme," he
said. "If there are cheats we will catch them.
"You cannot stop speculation," Adams said. "It is something
that people talk about. It is a sad result of the fact that
there are people who cheat. If you cannot applaud a good
performance let's give the benefit of the doubt."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond and Sonya
Hepinstall)