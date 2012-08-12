LONDON Aug 12 London Olympic organisers
promised an unforgettable party to close the 2012 Games and they
pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember with
Britain stamped all over it.
The 80,000-seat Olympic Stadium that has witnessed tears
and triumphs over the past week was transformed into a
mini-London, with model landmarks including Tower Bridge and St
Paul's Cathedral dotted across a Union Jack shaped stage.
The ceremony opened with nine strikes of parliament's "Big
Ben" clock as singer Emeli Sande was unwrapped on a newspaper
garbage truck to sing "Read All About It".
Vehicles covered in newsprint set off around a road circling
the stage as day appeared to break in London and actor Timothy
Spall dressed as British wartime Prime Minister Winston
Churchill quoted from Shakespeare's The Tempest.
The audience cheered as Prince Harry arrived to represent
Queen Elizabeth alongside International Olympic Committee
President Jacques Rogge, and stood to sing the national anthem.
Then the party, expected to be watched by 300 million people
globally, really kicked up a gear.
"Batman and Robin" appeared from an exploding car and the
ska-pop group Madness belted out "Our House", a reminder of the
thousands of street parties held across Britain in June during
celebrations for the queen's Diamond Jubilee when the 1980s band
sang the same song atop Buckingham Palace.
A troop of 160 guards from the Household Division Ceremonial
State Band joined the arena followed by the Pet Shop Boys
singing "West End Girls" and then teen hearthrobs One Direction
with "What Makes You Beautiful".
"Aaaahh can't believe we're missing One Direction as were
not allowed in!!! Grrr!!," tweeted British swimmer Rebecca
Adlington who won two bronze medals at London.
FLAGS AND MEDALS
Athletes from the 204 competing nations joined the closing
ceremony 30 minutes after it kicked off, entering casually
together rather than parading in their national teams as at the
opening ceremony, while British band Elbow performed a rousing
version of "Open Arms".
Waving flags and proudly displaying medals, the athletes
streamed into the brightly lit stadium, taking photos of the
audience and other athletes who will head off in their masses
tomorrow after the 17-day event.
The acts performing at the three-hour closing ceremony were
supposed to be a closely guarded secret, but some artists, such
as George Michael, Muse and Ed Sheeran, confirmed their
participation. The Spice Girls were photographed back together
and rehearsing offsite ahead of the night.
The mood of the evening was set by Stephen Daldry, in charge
of the London ceremonies, who advised everyone to "get the
beers in" and predicting audiences and athletes would be as
wowed by the finale as they were by Danny Boyle's opening
spectacular.
Boyle, the award-winning film director, earned warm praise
for his opening ceremony that was unabashedly British in its
humour, cultural references and soundtrack.
Some audiences, however, were left confused by some of the
quirky British references.
The closing ceremony was likely to also have some scratching
their heads as cyclists appeared in fluorescent orange
sculptural headwear and Batman's appearance was really a
reference to classic British TV comedy "Only Fools and Horses".
