By Tansa Musa
YAOUNDE Aug 7 Seven Cameroon athletes have
disappeared while in Britain for the London Olympics, the
Ministry of Sports and Physical Education said on Monday
evening.
The seven - five boxers, a swimmer and a soccer player - are
suspected of having left to stay in Europe for economic reasons.
"What began as rumour has finally turned out to be true.
Seven Cameroonian athletes who participated at the 2012 London
Olympic Games have disappeared from the Olympic Village," David
Ojong, the mission head said in a message sent to the ministry.
Ojong said a reserve goalkeeper for the women's soccer team,
Drusille Ngako, was the first to disappear. She was not one of
the 18 finally retained after pre-Olympic training in Scotland.
While her team-mates left for Coventry for their last
preparatory encounter against New Zealand, she vanished. A few
days later, swimmer Paul Ekane Edingue and his personal
belongings were also not found in his room.
Ojong added that five boxers eliminated from the games,
Thomas Essomba, Christian Donfack Adjoufack, Abdon Mewoli,
Blaise Yepmou Mendouo and Serge Ambomo, disappeared on Sunday
from the Olympic village.
International Olympic Committee officials said on Tuesday
they had heard nothing about the missing athletes.
"We are unaware of it," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said when
asked whether organisers had heard of it.
It is not the first time Cameroonian athletes have
disappeared during international sports competitions.
At past Francophonie and Commonwealth games as well as
junior soccer competitions, several Cameroonians have quit their
delegation without official consent.
