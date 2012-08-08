LONDON Aug 8 Cameroon Olympic officials have
asked for help in tracking down seven of their athletes who have
gone missing during the London Olympics, organisers said on
Wednesday.
The seven, including five boxers, a swimmer and a soccer
player, have disappeared from the Olympic village in east London
and are suspected of having left to stay in Europe for economic
reasons.
The London Olympic organising committee (LOCOG) has notified
British police, but there is nothing that can be done until
their visas run out in November or there is an infringement, it
said.
"They (the Cameroon National Olympic Committee) have written
to us to say these athletes have left the village, and left
their accommodation, and can we help," a LOCOG spokeswoman told
reporters.
"I think we are in quite a difficult position at the moment
because they are able to be in this country. They are able to do
what they like in this country, obviously within reason, but
until that changes it is quite difficult."
It is not the first time Cameroonian athletes have
disappeared during international sports competitions.
Britain's Home Office (Interior Ministry) would not comment
on whether any of the seven had applied for asylum, and London's
Metropolitan police also declined to comment.
An International Olympic Committee spokesman said it was
"watching the situation", but at this stage he did not think it
was "necessary for the IOC to be worried about whether they will
or will not outstay their welcome".
Cameroon officials have said a reserve goalkeeper for the
women's soccer team, Drusille Ngako, was the first to disappear.
She was not one of the 18 finally retained after pre-Olympic
training in Scotland.
While her team mates left for Coventry in central England
for their last preparatory match against New Zealand, she
vanished. A few days later, swimmer Paul Ekane Edingue and his
personal belongings were also not found in his room.
Five boxers eliminated from the games, Thomas Essomba,
Christian Donfack Adjoufack, Yhyacinthe Abdon Mewoli, Blaise
Yepmou Mendouo and Serge Ambomo, disappeared on Sunday from the
Olympic village.
At past Francophonie and Commonwealth games as well as
junior soccer competitions, several Cameroonians have quit their
delegation without official consent.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Michael Holden)