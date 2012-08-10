LONDON Aug 10 Kenyan David Rudisha's win in the 800 metres in a world record time was the "stand out performance" of the London Olympics, Games chairman and former record holder Seb Coe said on Friday.

The London Games have seen several great performances, including Usain Bolt's sprint double, as well as many British golden moments in the host country's best medal haul since 1908.

But Coe, who won two Olympic 1,500m golds and held the 800 world record between 1981 and 1997, especially praised the Kenyan's run on Thursday.

"I am probably biased and I would say this, but I think...that will be the stand out performance of these Olympic Games," he told reporters.

Rudisha, who romped to gold in one minute 40.91, had said he had wanted to come to London and make his good friend Coe proud.

"I'm very proud that David ran the way he did, I thought it was an extraordinary piece of racing," Coe replied when asked if Rudisha had achieved his aim.

"This was in an Olympic final. To basically express such physical and mental confidence that you take an 800m out in an Olympic final from gun to tape (is remarkable)."

Rudisha, the world champion, dazzled the 80,000-strong crowd in the Olympic stadium to beat the mark of 1.41.01 he set two years ago in Italy.

Coe never won an Olympic gold in his favoured 800.

He described Rudisha's run as "simply an unbelievable performance".

"Instead of just doing enough to win the race he wanted to do something extraordinary," Coe said.

