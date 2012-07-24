LONDON, July 24 Three days before the opening of the London 2012 Olympics, Games chief Sebastian Coe hailed the city's seven-year preparations as an extraordinary journey and said five promises made in 2005 had guided the work.

In an emotional final progress report to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, the London bid leader at the 2005 vote in Singapore said a clear vision had been essential in mapping a course for preparations.

"On that day (in 2005) we made five promises: athletes at the centre of the project, iconic new, temporary and existing venues, magical atmosphere in full venues, inspire youth and lasting legacy," Coe told the IOC session.

"It has been an extraordinary journey these seven years," the twice Olympic 1,500 metres champion said after being joined by some of the Olympians who had backed the bid in Singapore, including Steve Redgrave and Jonathan Edwards.

When the opening ceremony gets under way on Friday, London will become the only city in the history of the modern Olympics to have staged the Games three times, after 1908 and 1948.

EMOTIONAL COE

Coe, visibly moved in a presentation sprinkled with videos, said every time preparations hit a snag he only needed to be reminded of his five promises to make a decision.

"We put a lot of effort into this," he said. "We made sure venues are within walking distance of the athletes village. As of today we have 9,047 athletes and officials there. The village is a sanctuary, it is a home."

"Getting them out of the village will be a tougher task," he joked.

Coe said the Games had not only created a sports legacy for the country but also helped revamp the rundown East London area where the Olympic park and village are located.

"We have build a new city inside an old city. Always with an eye for value for money. The economic dividend is clear," he said.

Coe said even during the sharp global economic downturn from 2008 onwards, London "punched through" to reach the finish line.

"We are now focused like the athletes. We have made our journey from training track to warm-up track to stadium," said Coe, who thanked the British public for backing the Games.

"They have been unfailingly supportive. When we asked they said unfailingly yes."

