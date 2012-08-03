LONDON Aug 3 Citius, Altius, Fortius. Faster,
Higher, Stronger. The Olympic motto made things so simple.
It was straightforward for the Ancients. A race? You run as
fast as you can. You win, you lose.
But somewhere, in the last two-and-a-half thousand years,
things became skewed and the rules of the Games became bent.
What was once an Olympic contest centred on purity of
endeavour has become something far more complex where the line
between rules and morals is increasingly blurred. That can be
chalked down to one thing.
Tactics.
From sprinters and swimmers who fail to give their all in
heats - to preserve energy - to baseball players bunting, to
cyclists slowing down to help their team mates along, nobody can
assume these days that any given athlete is always giving their
all.
The latest example to rock the modern Olympics hit on Friday
after teenage cyclist Philip Hindes appeared to admit he
deliberately crashed in cycling's team sprint event to ensure
Britain were handed a restart because they set off badly.
The British team of Hindes, Jason Kenny and the esteemed
Chris Hoy, knighted by the British queen for services to sport,
went on to clinch gold in front of a frenzied home crowd but
Hindes' apparent confession has sullied the achievement.
"We were saying if we have a bad start we need to crash to
get a restart," Hindes was quoted as saying by British
newspapers. "I just crashed. I did it on purpose to get a
restart ... it was all planned really."
DEGREE AND JUDGMENT
British Cycling were quick to say his comments were "lost in
translation", adding the German-born rider only started to learn
English in October 2010, while the International Cycling Union
(UCI) confirmed the result was not in question.
The International Olympic Committee was also swift to
staunch the issue.
"At present there are no plans (to investigate)," spokesman
Mark Adams said. "People were not deprived of the contest. The
UCI are aware of the situation. They do not see any reason to
question the result and neither do we.
"It is a matter of degree and judgment," he said when asked
to compare this case with the badminton fiasco where eight women
players were thrown out of the Games for playing to lose.
"The race took place, best efforts were made in that
competition by the British team."
The UCI's response to the growing furore was in stark
contrast to that of badminton's world governing body which
showed no clemency to the women, from China, Indonesia and South
Korea, who had thrown group stage matches in order to secure
preferable knockout clashes.
Ultimately, all the badminton players were guilty of was
misjudging the wider impact of their decision to use short-term
tactics for long-time gains. They could also argue that track
athletes and swimmers race only as fast as they need to qualify
in the early rounds.
China's badminton men's singles champion Lin Dan agreed that
their actions were not in the spirit of the Games but said it
was the system that was at fault.
"Why would the tournament rules people have (a format) like
this?" he asked. "If they just had a knockout round it would all
be fine. You lose and that's it."
Interpretation of the rules are also at the heart of the
cycling issue.
"The team sprint regulations should be changed. We need more
clarity," the silver medallist French team's technical director
Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters.
"But the best team won, they beat the world record twice,
they deserved their victory. They played with the rules. When
you crash in the team sprint, it's considered as a false start."
GOOD SPORTSMANSHIP
While gracious in defeat, Gautheron suggested there should
be a way to find out whether a crash was deliberate or not.
"I have no problem with that rule, it's just that they
should find a way to see if a rider crashes on purpose or not,"
she said.
"For the sake of the sport, maybe one false start should
trigger an elimination. Usain Bolt, after all, was eliminated at
the world championships for a false start."
Touchingly, Australian cyclist Kaarle McCulloch, who was
watching at the velodrome, chose to think the best of Team GB.
"I assume and hope that every athlete has good sportsmanship
and I don't think that the Great British team would have done
something like that on purpose," she told a news conference.
"I can't imagine that Philip (Hindes) would have done that
on purpose, it was obviously maybe a slip of the wheel, the
track is quite slippery with the tyres that we run."
McCulloch is very much in the minority among Olympic
spectators who have become desensitised to this issue.
"No one gives you anything for finishing at the top of your
group," U.S. women's soccer player Abby Wambach was quoted as
saying in the New York Times, summing up the temptation of
manipulating your place in a group in order to play a weaker
team in the knockout.
It appears fair play, sportsmanship and Corinthian values
may have been left in another age.
(Writing by Ossian Shine, editing by Peter Millership)