LONDON, July 24 Former Tour de France winner
Cadel Evans has arrived in Britain and declared himself ready to
get back on his bike for Australia at the London Olympics
despite his disappointing defence of the yellow jersey.
Evans finished seventh in Paris on Sunday as Bradley Wiggins
gave the Olympic hosts a pre-Games boost by becoming the first
British rider to win the endurance classic.
Australian cycling officials had said a decision on whether
Evans would be fit enough to ride in London would be made on
Tuesday but the 35-year-old banished any doubts on his arrival
on Monday.
"Absolutely, I wouldn't bother getting on the plane if I
wasn't," he told reporters at Heathrow Airport.
"The Tour has been tiring for us and my Tour wasn't up to my
expectations, or anyone's expectations, but for us eight days is
a lot of recovery."
Evans, a four-time Olympian still searching for his first
medal, is expected to ride in a strong Australian team in the
road race on Saturday and the time trial the following
Wednesday.
