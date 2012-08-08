LONDON Aug 8 BMX's big guns made a confident
start on Wednesday as the sport's Olympic action kicked off in
low-key style with a long and repetitive time trial at London's
VeloPark.
The atmosphere at the open-air facility failed to match the
Velodrome's heated ambiance as riders went through an
uninspiring one-off seeding run, one after another.
The BMX riders needed around 40 seconds to complete their
450-metre dash (440 for the women) and Dutchman Raymon van der
Biezen was the quickest in 37.779 seconds.
French 2011 world champion Joris Daudet of France was second
with reigning world champion Sam Willoughby of Australia taking
sixth place.
Thursday and Friday's runs will be eight-rider bunch races
and are expected to be more spectacular on a track made on
14,000 cubic metres of soil.
"It's fantastic absolutely fantastic, it's truly Olympic
standard," local favourite Liam Phillips told reporters.
Latvia's Edzus Treimanis perhaps disagreed after crashing
face first into a large bump in the final rhythm section. The
seedings make sure that the fastest riders do not face each
other in the knockout phase.
The women advance straight to the three-run semi-finals
while the men will need to go through quarter-final runs, which
will be held on Thursday.
American Brooke Crain was the other rider to crash when she
lost control also in the final rhythm section with her stomach
hitting her handlebars.
World champion Magalie Pottier of France finished seventh,
1.344 slower than Australian Caroline Buchanan's best time of
38.434 seconds.
Britain's Shanaze Reade, one of the event's favourites, was
fifth, just behind Beijing silver medallist Laetitia le
Corguille of France.
"I could have been a little bit more aggressive out there
today, it is not as pressure filled for us because normally we
to get out of the first time trial to make the racing and there
is usually a lot more girls," American Alise Post told reporters
after having secured eighth place.
"Having that pressure off and just knowing it is for seeding
definitely allowed me to relax and get a feel for the track. I
really wanted to be top eight and I made that."
BMX made its first appearance at the Olympics four years ago
in Beijing.
(Additional reporting by Paul Majendie and Steve Keating;
Editing by Michael Holden)