LONDON, Aug 8 Olympic men's BMX cycling seeding
run results on Wednesday.
Results Table
1. Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands) 37.779 seconds Q
2. Joris Daudet (France) 38.221 Q
3. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 38.339 Q
4. Connor Fields (U.S.) 38.431 Q
5. Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia) 38.445 Q
6. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 38.496 Q
7. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 38.601 Q
8. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 38.628 Q
9. Quentin Caleyron (France) 38.637 Q
10. Marc Willers (New Zealand) 38.687 Q
11. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 38.697 Q
12. Liam Phillips (Britain) 38.719 Q
13. Rihards Veide (Latvia) 38.753 Q
14. Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 38.775 Q
15. David Herman (U.S.) 38.955 Q
16. Kurt Pickard (New Zealand) 39.057 Q
17. Khalen Young (Australia) 39.304 Q
18. Manuel De Vecchi (Italy) 39.385 Q
19. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 39.431 Q
20. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 39.515 Q
21. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 39.529 Q
22. Brian Kirkham (Australia) 39.610 Q
23. Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland) 39.618 Q
24. Emilio Andres Falla Buchely (Ecuador) 39.737 Q
25. Morten Therkildsen (Denmark) 39.738 Q
26. Ernesto Pizarro (Argentina) 39.765 Q
27. Arnaud Dubois (Belgium) 39.772 Q
28. Moana Moo Caille (France) 40.015 Q
29. Maik Baier (Germany) 40.231 Q
30. Sifiso Nhlapo (South Africa) 40.788 Q