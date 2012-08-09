Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Men's bmx quarter-finals results.
Results Table Heat 1 1. Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands) 3 points Q 2. Edzus Treimanis (Latvia) 12Q 3. Quentin Caleyron (France) 19Q 4. Khalen Young (Australia) 19Q 5. Morten Therkildsen (Denmark) 20 6. Emilio Andres Falla Buchely (Ecuador) 23 7. Kurt Pickard (New Zealand) 31 8. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 36 Heat 2 1. Connor Fields (U.S.) 3Q 2. Liam Phillips (Britain) 6Q 3. Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia) 17Q 4. Rihards Veide (Latvia) 19Q 5. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 20 6. Moana Moo Caille (France) 23 7. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 31 8. Maik Baier (Germany) 31 Heat 3 1. Marc Willers (New Zealand) 4Q 2. Joris Daudet (France) 7Q 3. David Herman (U.S.) 18Q 4. Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland) 18Q 5. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 19 6. Ernesto Pizarro (Argentina) 26 7. Manuel De Vecchi (Italy) 29 8. Daniel Caluag (Philippines) 29 Heat 4 1. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 7Q 2. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 8Q 3. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 16Q 4. Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 21Q 5. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 22 6. Arnaud Dubois (Belgium) 24 7. Brian Kirkham (Australia) 25 8. Sifiso Nhlapo (South Africa) 27
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.