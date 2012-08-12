(Recasts with more details, quotes)
By Julien Pretot
HADLEIGH, England Aug 12 Defending champion
Julien Absalon of France pulled out of the Olympic men's
mountain bike race after a puncture ruined his chances of
clinching a third title in a row on Sunday.
Absalon, the 2004 and 2008 champion and one of the pre-race
favourites, withdrew from the race on the second of seven
4.7-kilometre laps after he suffered a flat tyre on the opening
circuit. Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy eventually took the gold.
The French team initially said Absalon had crashed but the
rider said he had only put his foot on the ground after being
slowed down by a rider ahead of him.
"I had a flat tyre in the first lap. It's the worst
scenario," Absalon told reporters.
"A mechanical fault, that's the worst thing. I think my tyre
progressively deflated. At the start I felt one of my tyres was
a bit low pressured but I thought it was in my head."
It was not and Absalon was forced to change his wheel,
losing ground on a trio of leaders, lagging 54 seconds behind at
the end of the first lap.
"I lost motivation. It was not worth it because any chance
of a medal was gone," said Absalon.
"I did not want to ride fast laps because I would have
compared my times with the others and I was afraid I would be
even more disappointed.
"I could have accepted having a bad day, to be beaten, I was
ready for that. But not to be able to defend your title because
of a mechanical issue, it's hard to take."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)