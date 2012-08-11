(Adds details, quotes)
By Julien Pretot
HADLEIGH, England Aug 11 A crash in training
two days ago could have ruined everything, yet Julie Bresset led
from the start to earn France their first cycling gold medal at
the London Olympics with a solo victory in the mountain bike on
Saturday.
The 2011 World Cup winner, 23, smoothly pulled away and
never looked back to beat German Sabine Spitz, who came into the
race as the defending champion, by 62 seconds.
American Georgia Gould took bronze, 68 seconds off the pace.
Bresset grabbed a French flag just before the line, waved it
in celebration before lifting her bike over her head in delight,
a broad smile on her face.
"Two days ago, I was practising my start and my front wheel
slipped," Bresset told reporters.
"I cut my arm and my knee, so two days before the start, I
was not good at all. I needed seven stitches. I though 'it's not
possible'."
Bresset, however, regained her composure and went on the
course again.
"I went back there to get a feeling of the course again,"
she explained. "I was still hurting but today that was OK."
France's first cycling title in London comes after three
silver medals in the track competitions and dismal performances
in the BMX.
It is also France's fourth gold medal in mountain bike since
the event was introduced at the Games in Sydney in 2000. Julien
Absalon will go for a third straight title in the men's race on
Sunday.
Bresset, who had said she would need to take a flying start,
teamed up with Britain's Annie Last to drag the field into the
opening nasty climb in rural surroundings on a bright day in
Essex, north east of London.
LUNG BUSTING
She quickly took control of the race, setting a hard pace in
the lung-busting climb to Snake Hill before building a small gap
over the pack along with Spitz and Canadian world number one
Catharine Pendrel.
After the second of six 4.7-kilometre laps on a course
overlooking the Thames estuary, the trio looked set to battle it
out for the medals.
Pendrel, however, lost ground as Gould joined Bresset and
Spitz at the front.
Nothing could deter Bresset from her goal.
"I was so focused all the time. I did not make a single
mistake. I knew where I had to drink and where I had to eat,"
she said.
The Frenchwoman was still ahead after three laps and Spitz
fell off her bike before recovering as she chased the leader in
the tricky Rock Garden descent.
Asked if she surrendered her title with the fall, Spitz
said: "Julie was quite strong, so it's just speculation.
"When I crashed I lost a bit of my rhythm (...) but at that
time Julie was already some 35 seconds ahead."
Bresset sat on a 33-second cushion with two laps remaining
and it was then clear the only fight left was the one for
silver, with Spitz retaining her small advantage over Gould on
the line.
"I now have my complete collection of medals," said the
40-year-old Spitz, a bronze medallist in Athens.
