LONDON, July 28 French rider Mickael Bourgain
quit the Olympic cycling road race after just a few kilometres
as planned on Saturday, having been forced to take part in order
to compete in his favoured keirin track event.
"The plan was for him to pull out after a few kilometres and
have someone pick him up there," French technical director
Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters by telephone.
An International Cycling Union (UCI) rule states that riders
taking part in one track event must represent their country in
another Olympic discipline.
With no extra slots available in other track events, the
French federation decided to select Bourgain for the road race
even though he is not a road cyclist.
Bourgain will compete in the keirin at the Velodrome next
week.
