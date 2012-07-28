LONDON, Jul 28 Men's cycling-road race results
at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Results Table
1. Alexandr Vinokurov (Kazakhstan) 5 hours 45 minutes 57
seconds
2. Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) 5:45:57
3. Alexander Kristoff (Norway) 5:46:05
4. Taylor Phinney (U.S.) 5:46:05
5. Sergey Lagutin (Uzbekistan) 5:46:05
6. Stuart O'Grady (Australia) 5:46:05
7. Juergen Roelandts (Belgium) 5:46:05
8. Gregory Rast (Switzerland) 5:46:05
9. Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 5:46:05
10. Lars Boom (Netherlands) 5:46:05
11. Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark) 5:46:05
12. Rui Costa (Portugal) 5:46:05
13. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain) 5:46:05
14. Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic) 5:46:05
15. Sergio Henao (Colombia) 5:46:05
16. Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 5:46:05
17. Alejandro Valverde (Spain) 5:46:05
18. Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) 5:46:05
19. Sylvain Chavanel (France) 5:46:05
20. Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia) 5:46:05
21. Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan) 5:46:05
22. Robert Gesink (Netherlands) 5:46:05
23. Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia) 5:46:05
24. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway) 5:46:05
25. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) 5:46:13
26. Andre Greipel (Germany) 5:46:37
27. Tom Boonen (Belgium) 5:46:37
28. Mark Cavendish (Britain) 5:46:37
29. Arnaud Demare (France) 5:46:37
30. Francisco Ventoso (Spain) 5:46:37
31. Murilo Fischer (Brazil) 5:46:37
32. Tyler Farrar (U.S.) 5:46:37
33. Peter Sagan (Slovakia) 5:46:37
34. Andrey Amador (Costa Rica) 5:46:37
35. Bernhard Eisel (Austria) 5:46:37
36. Wong Kam-Po (Hong Kong, China) 5:46:37
37. Elia Viviani (Italy) 5:46:37
38. Hector Hugo Rangel (Mexico) 5:46:37
39. Daryl Impey (South Africa) 5:46:37
40. Radoslav Rogina (Croatia) 5:46:37
41. Matti Breschel (Denmark) 5:46:37
42. Assan Bazayev (Kazakhstan) 5:46:37
43. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spain) 5:46:37
44. Miguel Ubeto (Venezuela) 5:46:37
45. Borut Bozic (Slovenia) 5:46:37
46. Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania) 5:46:37
47. Yukiya Arashiro (Japan) 5:46:37
48. Manuel Cardoso (Portugal) 5:46:37
49. Rene Mandri (Estonia) 5:46:37
50. Jackson Rodriguez (Venezuela) 5:46:37
51. Vladimir Isaichev (Russia) 5:46:37
52. Yauheni Hutarovich (Belarus) 5:46:37
53. Ivan Stevic (Serbia) 5:46:37
54. David McCann (Ireland) 5:46:37
55. Aleksejs Saramotins (Latvia) 5:46:37
56. Martin Elmiger (Switzerland) 5:46:37
56. Nicki Sorensen (Denmark) 5:46:37
58. Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 5:46:37
59. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) 5:46:37
60. Danail Petrov (Bulgaria) 5:46:37
61. Adil Jelloul (Morocco) 5:46:37
62. Ryder Hesjedal (Canada) 5:46:37
63. Laurent Didier (Luxembourg) 5:46:37
64. Jussi Veikkanen (Finland) 5:46:37
65. Dimitri Krivtsov (Ukraine) 5:46:37
66. Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) 5:46:37
67. Kristijan Durasek (Croatia) 5:46:37
68. Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 5:46:37
69. Tomas Gil (Venezuela) 5:46:37
70. Lars Bak (Denmark) 5:46:37
71. Gonzalo Garrido (Chile) 5:46:37
72. Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eritrea) 5:46:37
73. Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands) 5:46:37
74. Jan Barta (Czech Republic) 5:46:37
75. Gustav Larsson (Sweden) 5:46:37
76. Vegard Laengen (Norway) 5:46:37
77. Branislav Samoilav (Belarus) 5:46:37
78. Grega Bole (Slovenia) 5:46:37
79. Cadel Evans (Australia) 5:46:37
80. Daniel Schorn (Austria) 5:46:37
81. Niki Terpstra (Netherlands) 5:46:37
82. Simon Gerrans (Australia) 5:46:37
83. Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 5:46:37
84. Matthew Goss (Australia) 5:46:37
85. Tony Gallopin (France) 5:46:37
86. Michael Schaer (Switzerland) 5:46:37
87. Tim Duggan (U.S.) 5:46:37
88. Nicolas Roche (Ireland) 5:46:37
89. Daniel Martin (Ireland) 5:46:37
90. Michael Rogers (Australia) 5:46:37
91. Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) 5:46:37
92. Chris Horner (U.S.) 5:46:46
93. Ian Stannard (Britain) 5:46:47
94. Bert Grabsch (Germany) 5:46:47
95. Michael Albasini (Switzerland) 5:46:47
96. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands) 5:46:47
97. Denis Menchov (Russia) 5:46:51
98. Sacha Modolo (Italy) 5:46:51
99. Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium) 5:46:51
100. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) 5:46:53
101. Marcel Sieberg (Germany) 5:47:08
102. Bradley Wiggins (Britain) 5:47:14
103. Tejay Van Garderen (U.S.) 5:47:31
104. John Degenkolb (Germany) 5:48:49
105. Fabian Cancellara