LONDON, July 28 Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov
upset Britain's plan to set up a massive sprint finish for Mark
Cavendish when he claimed the gold medal in the Olympic road
race on Saturday.
Colombian Rigoberto Uran took silver with Norway's Alexander
Kristoff coming home third to win the bronze medal eight seconds
behind.
Vinokourov was part of a 32-man group that the British team
failed to rein in on the way back to central London from Box
Hill.
Britain, brimming with confidence before the event,
controlled the race all day but it proved too much of an effort
for the four men who were looking to bring Cavendish home.
A leading group of 32 riders took shape in the last of nine
ascents of Box Hill and Britain did not have enough energy left
to rein them in.
Tour de France runner-up Chris Froome dropped out with about
30 kilometres remaining, leaving Cavendish with only three team
mates.
It was then Tour champion Bradley Wiggins's turn to drop out
exhausted.
David Millar took massive turns in front of the peloton as
the gap floated around the minute.
Cavendish finished 29th, 40 seconds behind Vinokourov.
Swiss Fabian Cancellara, one of the strong men in the
leading group, missed a turn and crashed into the safety
barriers. He crossed the finish line 5:43 off the pace with a an
apparent wrist injury.
The crash split the group up and Uran and Vinokourov pulled
away to contest a two-man sprint, which the Kazakh, who was
supended for two years in 2007 for blood doping, easily won.
Vinokourov announced he quit professional cycling after
crashing out of the Tour de France last year, but could not
resist the urge to get back on the bike.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)