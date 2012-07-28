By Julien Pretot
LONDON, July 28 With no radio communications
allowed, and a maximum of five riders per team, Alexandre
Vinokourov knew that Britain's well-oiled machine could go wrong
in the Olympic road race. He was right.
The Kazakh managed to escape Team GB's attention in the
final lap around Box Hill before proving the strongest rider in
a breakaway group as Britain failed to rein in the fugitives to
set up a massive sprint for world champion Mark Cavendish.
Radio communications between sports directors and riders
through ear pieces are allowed on Pro Tour races such as the
Tour de France, but they are banned in championship races.
Britain certainly managed to control the race at last year's
world championships but there were seven of them to help
Cavendish out and lead him to a sprint finish.
Vinokourov, however, is one of the old school riders who do
not need their sports director to tell them how to race, when to
attack or when to ease off.
"Ear pieces are not of much use. I see the race from the
inside," Vinokourov, who was suspended for two years for blood
doping in 2007, told a news conference.
The Kazakh managed to slip into a leading group of 32 riders
by the end of the last of nine climbs to Box Hill, and with no
sports director to alert Britain or Germany, who were also
looking to set up a massive sprint for Andre Greipel, their
reaction time was too slow.
"The fact they had no radios caused problem to the British
and German teams," he said.
"They were thinking about Cavendish all the time, and they
had no radio to react," said silver medallist Rigoberto Uran of
Colombia.
Vinokourov, however, also had to stay alert himself.
"It was 250 km of stress. I was looking for an opportunity
to attack," he said, adding he narrowly escaped a crash after
Swiss Fabian Cancellara rode into the safety barriers just in
front of him.
"In the last lap (around Box Hill), the tempo was not too
high, and I saw (Spaniard) Luis Leon (Sanchez) and (Alejandro)
Valverde were there, so I went with them."
With other strong riders such as Cancellara, France's
Sylvain Chavanel, American Tyler Phinney or Czech Roman
Kreuziger in the leading group, four Team GB riders to bring
Cavendish back was not enough.
"If it had been a world championship, there would have been
a massive sprint," said Vinokourov.
The win is likely to put an end to Vinokourov's long and
troubled career.
"I said I wanted to win a stage on the Tour de France this
year. I did not but today it's a dream come true," he said.
Asked if he would quit for good this time, after reversing
his decision to end his career after crashing out of last year's
Tour, he said: "Like (Laurent) Jalabert or (Richard) Virenque,
it's a nice way to end it."
Vinokourov now has the time trial to ride on Wednesday.
"I will just go there to spin my legs," he said with a broad
smile.
