(Adds details)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Bradley Wiggins hammered the field to win
the Olympic time trial on Wednesday and become Britain's most
decorated Olympian with seven medals.
The Tour de France champion, who already had six track
cycling medals including three golds, made a cautious start on
the 44-km course starting and ending at Hampton Court Palace
before powering home with an average speed of over 52 kph.
World champion Tony Martin of Germany took silver, a massive
42 seconds behind, with Briton Chris Froome claiming bronze, 68
seconds off the pace.
Wiggins, the first British rider to win the Tour 10 days
ago, surpassed rower Steve Redgrave's six medals in an Olympic
career that started in 2000 at the Sydney Games, where he took
bronze in the Madison and team pursuit.
A few hours after Helen Glover and Heather Stanning claimed
Britain's first London gold in the rowing pairs, Wiggins was in
a class of his own, his perfect position on the bike unmatched
by his rivals.
The powerful Martin was five seconds ahead of Wiggins at the
first time check after 7.3 km, with Fabian Cancellara one second
further behind in a close race with the top five riders within
10 seconds.
Luis Leon Sanchez's hopes of a podium finish vanished after
just a few seconds when the Spaniard had to change bikes
following a chain snap on the start ramp.
By the second time check, after 18.4 km, Wiggins was 11
seconds up on Martin and 23 on Froome, after defending champion
Cancellara of Switzerland had cracked following a strong start.
Cancellara suffered a bruised shoulder in the road race on
Saturday and had pondered his participation until the last
moment.
The course snaked through suburbia, past the famous horse
race track at Sandown Park, close to the rugby stadium at
Twickenham and even near Chelsea Football Club's training
ground.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)