HAMPTON COURT, England Aug 1 If Britain's Chris
Froome minds standing below his compatriot Bradley Wiggins on
the medal podium, he does not let it show.
On Wednesday, Froome took bronze to his team mate's gold in
the Olympic cycling time trial, less than two weeks after coming
second to him in the Tour de France.
This time there was no question of having to defer to his
Team Sky team leader, as he did in the Tour - but what of his
own ambition?
"I did my job in the Tour. I'm really happy to have come
through the Tour having done my job and then still to be second
(at the finish) in Paris," he told a news conference.
The Kenyan-born rider was full of praise for Wiggins, who
handsomely won both main time trial stages in the Tour and is
currently undisputed master of the discipline.
"Bradley's got a huge engine for the time trials I guess...
Coming out of the Tour for him and having to stay concentrated
for another 10 days, that's big after just winning the Tour de
France, so 'hats off' to him."
Wiggins has acknowledged Froome's role in helping him to
control the Tour - which meant, at least once, holding back to
pace his leader up a steep mountain stage instead of chasing the
win himself, and perhaps threatening the overall lead.
Wiggins has said he will one day help his compatriot win the
Tour, just as Froome helped him, and the 27-year-old suggested
he would, for now at least, bide his time in Team Sky until
then.
"Obviously in the future I would love to win the Tour de
France," he said on Wednesday. "That's certainly my ambition, to
be able to lead a team to try and win the Tour one day."
As a first step, Team Sky said all their riders would be
supporting Froome in the Vuelta a Espana, where last year he
beat Wiggins only to come second behind Spain's Juan Jose Cobo.
The training to go one better starts next week.
