(Recasts after Wiggins conference)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 1 Some fans sported fake Bradley
Wiggins sideburns while roaring on the Briton to gold in the
Olympic time trial on Wednesday, while one could have been
wearing the Tour de France champion's shorts.
Such is Wiggins's popularity in his homeland after he became
the first Briton to win the Tour that his shorts were stolen on
Tuesday while he was using the shower and sauna at the Foxhills
hotel in Surrey.
Tired and a little distant after being crowned Britain's
most-decorated Olympian earlier in the day when he carved around
the 44km course in a little less than 51 minutes, Wiggins told a
news conference the fan was welcome to his sweaty gear.
"It's only a bit of cycling kit. But you don't expect
pilferers to do that in a five-star spa," he told reporters at
the Olympic Park after he arrived without his gold medal, much
to the dismay of photographers.
Earlier, a statement from the hotel said: "Upon returning
back to the locker room it seems that cycling fever has well and
truly hit the Surrey club as the Official Team GB training lycra
were nowhere to be seen.
"It seems an over-zealous fan has scored a fantastic London
2012 souvenir."
Wiggins thought the smell of his kit would probably force
the fan to sell it.
"Sweaty cycling kit is probably on eBay tonight," he joked,
vodka and tonic nearby to help him see out a gruelling day.
"You start to get a bit frustrated and angry," he said when
asked to sum up his emotions.
"It's 10 past 10 now. This is the part you don't prepare
for. The minute you finish it's mad, it's the same on the Tour,
the only difference there was they got me straight out of Paris
on Sunday night to concentrate on the Games.
"But now the Olympics are done there's no excuse to do
something else. A lot's changed. I never expected this to happen
to me."
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot in Hampton Court;
Editing by Ed Osmond and John O'Brien)