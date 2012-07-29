By Julien Pretot
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 When most athletes and
spectators were hoping for a sunny day at the Olympics on Sunday
morning, Lizzie Armitstead was doing a rain dance.
The British rider, who claimed the silver medal in the road
race, likes it wet like most of the one-day classic races.
"What a ride by Lizzie, she was doing a rain dance this
morning, praying for rain - you think I'm kidding, she really
was," Team GB director of performance David Brailsford told
reporters.
"Of course, she got more than she probably bargained for but
it was a brilliant, brilliant performance."
Armitstead slipped into the decisive breakaway with about 50
km left and the pack found it harder to organise the chase in
driving rain.
"I absolutely hate to race in the heat. When the heat wave
came others were rejoicing but I was not too happy," she said.
"I had been praying for rain, particularly when we were in
the breakaway and there was a real downpour.
"The break had more chance of working in these conditions."
It worked as three of the four riders in the breakaway
eventually contested the title in a final sprint won by
Dutchwoman Marianne Vos.
Armitstead, however, blamed the rain for one thing.
"(Because of the rain) I had to take my glasses off and I
lost them. They were my lucky glasses," she said.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)