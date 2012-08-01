(Adds details)
By Julien Pretot
HAMPTON COURT, England Aug 1 Parents often
bring a toy back to their children from business trips and
American Kristin Armstrong will do just that after retaining her
Olympic time trial title on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old took time off after the Beijing Games to
start a family but could not resist the urge to get on the bike
again, coming into the Olympics hoping to give her son Lucas
"something to play with".
The double time-trial world champion produced a steady
performance over the 29-kilometre course to earn a seat on one
of the three thrones installed to welcome the leaders near the
finish line, before receiving her medal in the forecourt of
Hampton Court Palace with tears in her eyes.
Lucas was there and walked away with his mother and a
bouquet in his hands before getting his hands on the medal.
Armstrong averaged over 46 kph over the 29-kilometre course
to beat world champion Judith Arndt of Germany, who took silver
15 seconds behind, according to provisional results.
Russian Olga Zabelinskaya, the road race bronze medallist,
claimed bronze again, 22 seconds off the pace.
On a course setting off and finishing at the opulent Hampton
Court Palace, built by King Henry VIII on the banks of the
Thames on the outskirts of London, Armstrong made the best
start.
She clocked the fastest time at the first check point after
9.1 kilometres on Burwood road ahead of New Zealand's Linda
Melanie Villumsen and Canadian Clara Hughes under threatening
skies.
On dry roads, Arndt made a strong impression as she powered
past road race Olympic champion Marianne Vos of the Netherlands,
who left the start house 1:30 earlier, before the halfway point.
At the second check point after 20.1 km, Arndt was third,
eight seconds off Armstrong's pace and eventually had to settle
for silver.
British hopeful Emma Pooley took sixth place, with road race
silver medallist Lizzie Armitstead finishing 10th and Vos 16th.
