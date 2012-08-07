LONDON Aug 7 Defending champion and
overwhelming favourite Chris Hoy barely broke sweat as he
powered into the second round of the Olympic keirin on Tuesday.
Hoy, also the world champion in the adrenaline-filled
discipline, pulled out of traffic with two laps to go to win his
six-man heat and advance along with New Zealand's Simon van
Velthooven.
Podium contenders Mickael Bourgain of France and Maximilian
Levy of Germany also progressed smoothly and were joined in the
next round by Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Dutchman Teun
Mulder.
The beaten riders, including Australia's 2011 world champion
Shane Perkins, will need to go through first-round repechage
races to qualify.
Should he finish on the podium, Hoy will snatch his seventh
Games medal but will be ahead of Tour de France champion Bradley
Wiggins on 'gold difference' as Britain's most decorated
Olympian.
Wiggins has four Olympic titles to Hoy's five after the Scot
won the team sprint event with Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny
last Thursday.
The second round and the final will be held later on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)