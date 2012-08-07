(Adds quotes)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 7 Chris Hoy was the overwhelming
favourite and he duly delivered when he powered to an impressive
win in the keirin, clinching his sixth Olympic gold medal to
ensure Britain matched their Beijing record of seven track
titles on Tuesday.
Hoy, who has six golds and one Games silver to his name,
produced his effort two laps from the finish, as usual, and
although he was pushed to the limit by silver medallist
Maximilian Levy of Germany, crossed the line in front.
"There have been some really difficult moments and to get
through them all, after 16 years, it's just one of the greatest
feelings I've ever had," said Hoy, who is expected to retire
after the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
New Zealand's Simon van Velthooven and Dutchman Teun Mulder
both took bronze after a photo finish could not separate them.
It is Hoy's seventh Games medal, which puts him ahead of
Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins on 'gold difference' as
Britain's most decorated Olympian.
Wiggins has four Olympic titles to Hoy's six after the Scot
won the team sprint event with Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny
last Thursday.
With his team sprint and keirin victories, Hoy has retained
two of his three Beijing titles but could not defend the third
after he was omitted in favour of eventual champion Jason Kenny
to represent Britain in the individual sprint.
