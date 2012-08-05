LONDON Aug 5 Track cycling newcomer the omnium is great entertainment but it's doubtful whether it lives up to the Olympic ethos of 'faster, higher, stronger', according to Britain's Ed Clancy, who won bronze in the event on Sunday.

Included in the world championships programme from 2007, the six-event omnium was making its Games debut at London 2012.

In an effort to promote gender equality, the international cycling union (UCI) reshuffled the Olympic programme, ditching three men's events and replacing them with the omnium.

Sacrificed were the individual pursuit, madison and the points race, and in their place was introduced a cycling melange that includes a flying lap, points race, elimination race, individual pursuit, scratch race and time trial.

"For me personally the omnium has been great. Whether it has the same credibility as the individual pursuit, or the kilo (time trial), or the madison, I am not so sure," Clancy told reporters.

"It is great entertainment, but I don't know if it fits in with the higher, faster, stronger ethos of the Olympic Games. There is still a big part of this event that relies on luck."

Its introduction was not without controversy. Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins said it effectively ended any prospect of him returning to track cycling in 2012.

Asked if he would consider choosing the Olympic track cycling over the Tour de France this year, Wiggins, winner of the individual pursuit in Beijing, said it was out of the question as the UCI had ditched "my event". At London 2012 he took gold in the time trial, 10 days after winning the Tour.

Whether the omnium, whose inaugural edition was won by Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen, will remain for the Games in Rio remains to be seen. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Trevelyan)