Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Denmark's Lasse Hansen won the Olympic gold medal in the men's track cycling omnium on Sunday. France's Bryan Coquard won the silver and Britain's Edward Clancy won the bronze. Results Table
Flying Points
Lap Race Elimination 4km IP Scratch 1km TT Overall 1. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 12 4:20.674 6 1:02.314 27
2. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 1 4:30.780 3 1:03.078 29
3. Edward Clancy (Britain) 12.556 18 5 4:20.853 10 1:00.981 30
4. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 7 4:25.554 4 1:03.144 33
5. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 3 4:24.811 14 1:02.513 34
6. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 2 4:28.499 5 1:04.239 34
7. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 6 4:26.581 13 1:03.290 48
8. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 10 4:29.411 1 1:04.328 49
9. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17 4:29.874 2 1:05.463 59
10. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 13 4:25.477 11 1:03.793 60
11. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea) 13.614 20 9 4:32.382 8 1:04.150 60
12. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 8 4:30.127 7 1:04.853 61
13. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15 4:32.948 9 1:04.558 64
14. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 4 4:33.532 12 1:07.523 72
15. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 18 4:29.992 15 1:04.748 77
16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong) 13.659 3 11 4:38.707 17 1:06.071 89
17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 14 4:36.477 18 1:06.773 96
18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 16 4:53.230 16 1:08.517 104
