(Recasts at end of day)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 4 France's Bryan Coquard took a
halftime lead in the Olympic omnium thanks to a commanding win
in the elimination race on Saturday.
Coquard was the last man standing among 18 riders, with the
last one to cross the line every two laps being eliminated.
The Frenchman used his amazing jockeying and positioning
abilities to win the third of the six disciplines held over two
days, beating Italian Elia Viviani, who is second overall three
points behind.
Britain's Ed Clancy, who had destroyed the opposition by
clocking the fastest time in the 250-metre flying lap to take
the early lead, dropped to fourth overall seven points behind
Coquard.
Coquard had limited the damage in the second event, the
points race, which is supposed to be his weak point.
Australian Glenn O'Shea was third overall.
The omnium is a test of all-round skills over two days in
six disciplines: a flying lap, 30-km points race (20 km for
women), elimination race, 4-km individual pursuit (3km), 15-km
scratch race (10km) and one-kilometre (500m) time trial.
The last three events will be held on Sunday.
Points are added up depending on placing in each event and
the rider with the lowest points score wins.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)