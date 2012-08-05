Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Australia's Glenn O'Shea took the lead in the men's Omnium after the individual pursuit on Sunday but a handful of riders are within striking distance with two events to come.
Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen was quickest in the pursuit and stormed round the 4km distance in a scorching four minutes, 20.674 seconds to climb from fifth to third in the overall standings.
He is now two points behind O'Shea who clocked the third fastest pursuit time.
Britain's Ed Clancy is level with Hansen on 19 points overall after registering the second fastest pursuit time, but overnight leader Bryan Coquard dropped to fifth, after a disappointing 12th place finish.
The Omnium, a six-discipline event, concludes on Sunday with the 15km scratch race and the 1km time trial. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Michael Holden)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.