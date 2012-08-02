LONDON Aug 2 Defending champions Britain
avoided an embarrassing exit in the team sprint event before a
re-start in the qualifying session earned them the fastest time
at the Olympics on Thursday.
First man Philip Hindes, who seemed in trouble with his
front wheel, crashed after a quarter of a lap in their
qualifying match against Germany but Britain were allowed to
re-start according to International Cycling Union (UCI)
regulations.
Hindes this time took a canonball start to perfectly launch
Jason Kenny with quadruple Olympic champion Chris Hoy finishing
it off in style in Olympic record time.
France clocked the second fastest time ahead of Australia
and Russia, with world champions Germany taking a disappointing
fifth place.
Germany face Russia in the first round for a place in the
gold medal or bronze medal final.
Britain will take on Japan, France will face New Zealand and
Australia meet China.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)