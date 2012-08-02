LONDON Aug 2 Never mind the medal, just getting
to a fourth Olympics was an achievement, British track cyclist
Chris Hoy said after winning his fifth gold on Thursday.
"The last two years of my career have been the hardest to
keep going. I've had to work so much harder than ever before to
keep it going," Hoy told reporters having stormed around the
velodrome with Jason Kenny and teenager Philip Hindes, almost 17
years his junior, to win the men's team sprint in a world record
time.
"People talk about age all the time but I haven't noticed
things dropping off massively. I just notice you've got to keep
on working so much harder to keep that level," added the
36-year-old Scot, who burst into tears on the medal podium.
Famous for his work ethic, Hoy is a fierce competitor on the
track but away from it he is always polite.
Sipping on a bottle of soft drink with tears in his eyes,
Hoy apologised to waiting media as he went to give his wife a
hug after equalling rower Steve Redgrave's British record of
five gold medals.
"It's amazing, but it's just a number really," he replied
when asked how it felt to equal Redgrave's haul.
"I still don't think anybody can better Steve's record. The
fact it was five consecutive Games. Wow, that's incredible,"
added Hoy.
Redgrave won five gold medals and a bronze at successive
Olympics from 1984 to 2000.
At the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Hoy became the first Briton
in a 100 years to win three gold medals at a single Games and
although he cannot equal that here with just one event left, few
would bet against him winning another in the keirin.
"The pressure's off now, I feel I can enjoy it. The morale
boost from tonight is incredible," he said.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)