Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Britain's Jason Kenny and France's Gregory Bauge eased past their semi-final opponents on Monday to set up a hotly anticipated Olympic cycling sprint final.
Kenny was unruffled as he confidently dispatched Trinidad's Njisane Nicholas Phillip 2-0, in the best-of-three contest, while Bauge finished off Australia's Shane Perkins by the same score.
Kenny, who was preferred to Olympic champion Chris Hoy as the British entrant, and triple world champion Bauge have both looked imperious en route to the final which is set to begin at 1640 GMT.
The pair met in the final of the 2011 world championships with Bauge coming out on top before the Frenchman was stripped of his title following a retroactive ban for failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.
Bauge overcame Kenny again in this year's world championship final to remain unbeaten by the Briton on the track.
Phillip and Perkins will contest the bronze medal.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.