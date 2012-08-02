(Adds details)
LONDON Aug 2 Defending champion Britain were on
top of their game early in Olympic men's team pursuit cycling as
they smashed their own world record in qualifying on Thursday.
Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh
clocked three minutes 52.499 seconds over 4,000 metres in the
qualifying session to beat the record they had set in April by
0.796 seconds.
World champion Britain's performance could not be matched by
arch-rivals Australia as Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Dennis
Rohan and Michael Hepburn came second more than three seconds
off the pace.
Britain will take on Denmark in the first round while
Australia meet New Zealand.
The winners from these match-ups will contest the gold medal
final, with the other two battling it out for bronze.
