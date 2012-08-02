LONDON, Aug 2 Men's track cycling team sprint
first round results on Thursday.
Race : Heat 4
1. Britain
Philip Hindes/Chris Hoy/Jason Kenny WR 42.747 secs Q
2. Japan
Seiichiro Nakagawa/Yudai Nitta/Kazunari Watanabe 43.964
Race : Heat 3
1. France
Gregory Bauge/Mickael d'Almeida/Kevin Sireau 42.991 Q
2. New Zealand
Edward Dawkins/Ethan Mitchell/Simon Van Velthooven 43.495
Race : Heat 2
1. Australia
Matthew Glaetzer/Shane Perkins/Scott Sunderland 43.261 Q
2. China
Cheng Changsong/Zhang Lei/Zhang Miao 43.505
Race : Heat 1
1. Germany
Rene Enders/Maximilian Levy/Robert Forstemann 43.178 Q
2. Russia
Sergey Borisov/Denis Dmitriev/Sergey Kucherov 43.909
