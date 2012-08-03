(Recasts after second round)

By Julien Pretot

LONDON Aug 3 Ear-splitting roars greeted Victoria Pendleton's qualification for the keirin final at the Olympics as the Briton won her two races in impressive fashion on Friday.

If it goes to form, poster girl Pendleton can expect a thrilling showdown against world champion and arch-rival Anna Meares after the Australian barely broke sweat to win her second-round race to progress.

Russian Ekaterina Gnidenko and German Kristina Vogel, second and third at the world championships in April respectively, were eliminated in the second round.

Joining Meares and Pendleton in Friday's final are France's Clara Sanchez, China's Guo Shuang, Canada's Monique Sullivan and Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze.

Pendleton is looking to make up for her disqualification in Thursday's team sprint when, riding with Jessica Varnish, she was relegated for an illegal changeover.

The first massive cheers on Friday were for Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins, who graced the capacity Velodrome with his presence.

Wiggins, Britain's most decorated Olympian after he won his seventh Games medal by claiming the time trial on Wednesday, was spotted applauding Pendleton, sporting a burgundy Fred Perry jacket over a white polo shirt. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher and Ken Ferris)