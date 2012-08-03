LONDON Aug 3 Britain's Victoria Pendleton claimed gold in the keirin event at the Olympics on Friday, making up for a disappointing start to her home Games.

Poster girl Pendleton, who was disqualified from the team sprint with Jessica Varnish on Thursday, produced an impressive amount of power to claim her second Olympic medal four years after winning the individual sprint in Beijing.

China's Guo Shuang took silver after Pendleton resisted her rival's return in the home straight.

Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze took bronze, while world champion and pre-Olympics favourite Anna Meares of Australia had to settle for fifth.

Pendleton, who waved at the ecstatic crowd draped in a Union Jack, was barely able to hold back tears after crossing the line. She will have the chance to claim a third Olympic medal in the individual sprint starting on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)