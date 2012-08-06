Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Poland's Malgorzata Wojtyra won the Olympic women's cycling-track omnium points race on Monday.
Results Table
Flying Lap Points Race Overall 1. Sarah Hammer (U.S.) 14.369 25 10
2. Tara Whitten (Canada) 14.516 28 10
3. Laura Trott (Britain) 14.057 14 11
4. Annette Edmondson (Australia) 14.261 10 14
5. Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 14.594 25 14
6. Tatsyana Sharakova (Belarus) 14.701 28 14
7. Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 14.754 34 14
8. Leire Olaberria (Spain) 14.463 3 19
9. Clara Sanchez (France) 14.058 0 20
10. Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 14.335 2 20
11. Marlies Mejias (Cuba) 14.554 4 20
12. Evgenia Romanyuta (Russia) 14.909 24 21
13. Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 14.924 22 23
14. Li Huang (China) 14.571 2 24
15. Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 15.115 20 26
16. Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia) 15.559 22 26
17. Hsiao Mei Yu (Taiwan) 14.662 2 28
18. Lee Min-Hye (Korea) 14.793 3 28
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.