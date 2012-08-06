Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's Laura Trott won the Olympic women's cycling-track omnium elimination on Monday.
Results Table
Flying Lap Points Elimination Overall
Race 1. Laura Trott (Britain) 14.057 14 1 12 2. Sarah Hammer (U.S.) 14.369 25 2 12 3. Annette Edmondson (Australia) 14.261 10 3 17 4. Tara Whitten (Canada) 14.516 28 8 18 5. Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 14.594 25 6 20 6. Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 14.754 34 10 24 7. Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 14.335 2 5 25 8. Evgenia Romanyuta (Russia) 14.909 24 4 25 9. Marlies Mejias (Cuba) 14.554 4 9 29 10. Tatyana Sharakova (Belarus) 14.701 28 15 29 11. Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 14.924 22 7 30 12. Leire Olaberria (Spain) 14.463 3 12 31 13. Clara Sanchez (France) 14.058 0 13 33 14. Lee Minhye (Korea) 14.793 3 11 39 15. Li Huang (China) 14.571 2 16 40 16. Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia) 15.559 22 14 40 17. Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 15.115 20 18 44 18. Hsiao Mei Yu (Taiwan) 14.662 2 17 45
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.