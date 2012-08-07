(Adds detail, quotes)

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Laura Trott claimed her second gold of the Olympics with a surprise victory in the women's track cycling omnium on Tuesday, pipping Sarah Hammer of the United States to the title in a thrilling time-trial finale.

With the American two points ahead as they entered the last of the omnium's six events, Trott needed to finish at least three places better than her rival trial to guarantee the title - and she did exactly that, powering home to complete the 500m race in 35.11 seconds, with Hammer fourth on 35.9.

"You don't put three places on Sarah Hammer very easily. She is the strongest rider out there," said Trott, whose victory was met with deafening roars from the flag-waving home crowd.

"I thought I was going to be sick at the start ... I just got going and the crowd just drove me home."

Hammer and Trott had been on level points at the end of the first day, with the 20-year-old Briton leading the overall standings thanks to her flying lap win.

But the American edged ahead with a scorching pursuit victory on Tuesday, before finishing a place ahead of Trott in the 10 kilometre scratch race to widen her overall lead to two points with only the time-trial to go.

Trott's victory in the trial put her one point ahead of the American to snatch the gold, her second in London after winning the team pursuit in world record time with Dani King and Joanna Rowsell.

"The 500 is one of my harder events. I have been training for this moment for the last two years ... I brought it to the table but it just wasn't enough," said Hammer, who also came second to Trott in the team pursuit team.

"I'm super pleased now to have two silver medals. Obviously I was going for gold, that is what I wanted but ... I put my best ride down and now I get to have two of these next to my bedside."

Australia's Annette Edmondson, who won the 10 kilometre scratch race earlier on Tuesday, took the bronze. (Reporting by Toby Davis and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Ed Osmond)