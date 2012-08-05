Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Briton Victoria Pendleton strolled into the quarter-finals of the individual sprint on Sunday, having beaten her own Olympic record en route to a possible final against arch rival Anna Meares of Australia.
Defending champion Pendleton, also the reigning world champion, beat the mark she had set in Beijing four years ago by clocking 10.724 seconds on the qualifying 200-metre flying lap to clinch top seed.
Meares also impressed, riding in 10.805 to take the second seed, meaning the two riders can only meet in Tuesday's final.
Both smoothly progressed from the 1/8 finals and were joined by usual suspects China's Guo Shuang, Germany's Kristina Vogel and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania.
Pendleton, who won the keirin event last Friday, will retire after the Games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.