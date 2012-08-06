Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 British cycling poster girl Victoria Pendleton and her arch rival Anna Meares of Australia continued their stroll towards a much anticipated final when they advanced unchallenged into the Olympic sprint semi-finals on Monday.
Defending champion Pendleton, who took the keirin gold on Friday, progressed with a 2-0 easy victory over Olga Panarina of Belarus while Meares brushed aside Ukrainian Lyubov Shiluka by the same score.
Meares could even afford to lose her visor without being bothered as she set up a semi-final meeting with either China's Guo Shuang or Cuba's Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez.
Pendleton, the world champion in the discipline, will take on Germany's Kristina Vogel, who won the team sprint event last Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.