LONDON Aug 7 Victoria Pendleton bade a tearful
farewell to the sport that has caused her pleasure and distress
in equal measure, capping her glittering career with a silver
medal and a confession that the last four years have been the
hardest of her life.
Her dream of ending her career on a golden high evaporated
in a simmering velodrome on Tuesday as her heated rivalry with
Anna Meares came to head once more in the women's sprint final
and the Australian prevailed.
There was a hint of a sour note attached to the unfurling
drama as Pendleton clinched the first leg only to be relegated
for wavering beyond the sprinter lane as both pedalled furiously
for the finish.
That proved a psychological blow from which the Briton could
not recover and within minutes she was sobbing as she realised
her time on the track had ended once and for all.
"I am just so relieved it is all over, you can't even
imagine. It has been the hardest four years of my entire life,"
she told reporters.
"Coming in as an Olympic champion and having a home games to
live up to ... I was crying and people said you must be so sad,
but I am just so happy it is over.
TOO MUCH
"And it is over without a doubt. It would be my worst
nightmare right now to have to relive the last week of my life.
Just hanging around waiting, the expectation of the team, it is
too much."
Pendleton has nothing left to prove after her victory
earlier in the week in the keirin event gave her a second gold
to add to the sprint crown she won in Beijing and the nine world
titles she has accumulated over the years.
Perhaps that is why she can walk away with such conviction.
Her relationship with cycling was complicated and was less a
life-long partner to her and more a marriage of convenience.
"Cycling fell on my lap, it was never my dream or ambition,
my father is a cyclist and therefore it was a way to do stuff
with him, to have something in common and I just happened to be
quite good at it," she explained.
When Pendleton spotted her father in the crowd, she left
waiting journalists to throw her arms around him, saying it was
seven months since she had last seen him.
"I feel like I have neglected my friends and family for so
long now," she said. "I just wanted to make sure they knew I
appreciated just how much they have done."
The poster girl of British cycling seemed happier in front
of the lens than going through the gruelling training regime and
suffering the unrelenting pressure of expectation.
FITTING
It was also fitting that her last action on the track would
be a showdown with the rival against whom she has provided
cycling fans with some of the sport's best tussles.
It was Meares who provided the final opposition when
Pendleton sprinted to glory in Beijing and Meares who sent her
sprawling to the deck when the two clashed in the semi-final of
the world championships in April.
After the final the pair shared a hug and Pendleton put her
arm around the Australian as they stepped off the podium.
"It has been epic, I hope it has been entertainment,"
Pendleton said.
Meares has no immediate plans to retire so would be forgiven
for feeling an element of relief that her principal opponent is
calling it quits. So will she miss her?
"Track cycling will miss her," the Australian replied.
"She is a true champion and arguably one of the best sprinters
of all time and definitely one of the best of the modern
sprinting era."
