LONDON Aug 4 British cyclists continued their
domination in the velodrome by beating the United States to win
gold in the first ever Olympic women's team pursuit on Saturday.
The trio of Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King
blasted around the polished boards to ear-splitting roars from
another capacity crowd, breaking their own world record again
with a time of three minutes 14.051 seconds.
They added the Olympic crown to the world title they already
owned and took Britain's tally of golds on the track to four.
Canada won the bronze medal.
