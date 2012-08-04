LONDON Aug 4 British cyclists continued their domination in the velodrome by beating the United States to win gold in the first ever Olympic women's team pursuit on Saturday.

The trio of Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King blasted around the polished boards to ear-splitting roars from another capacity crowd, breaking their own world record again with a time of three minutes 14.051 seconds.

They added the Olympic crown to the world title they already owned and took Britain's tally of golds on the track to four.

Canada won the bronze medal. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)