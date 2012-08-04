(Adds quotes)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Aug 4 Britain were in a league of their
own as they demolished the United States to win the first ever
women's Olympic team pursuit gold in the velodrome on Saturday,
continuing the hosts' domination of track cycling.
The trio of Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King
blasted around the polished boards accompanied by ear-splitting
roars from another capacity crowd, smashing their own world
record yet again with a time of three minutes 14.051 seconds.
Trott, at 20 years and 102 days, became the youngest gold
medallist in women's events in cycling track at the Olympic
Games, breaking the record of Australia's Anna Meares when she
won the 500m time trial at Athens in 2004.
Such was their searing pace that at one stage the British
team, unbeaten in 2012, were reeling in the U.S. trio of Sarah
Hammer, Dotsie Bausch and Lauren Tamayo.
The Americans avoided the humiliation of being caught but
still finished more than five seconds back in the 12-lap event.
"Words can't describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm so
happy for us all. We came together tonight. We're such an
amazing team. We couldn't have done it without each other. I'm
just ecstatic," King told reporters.
"Words can't describe it. I've never been so happy in my
life. They kept us going in that last kilometre. You couldn't
even feel your legs, you were just driving forward."
Britain, who had lowered their own world record twice on the
way to the final, added the Olympic crown to the world title
they already owned and took Britain's tally of golds on the
track to four, with more to look forward to.
Few have been as convincing as Saturday's though.
"It was a great surprise to see them (the Americans) on the
last few laps. That's always a bonus, but we were never
complacent," Rowsell, who suffers from the hair-loss disorder
alopecia, told reporters.
The American trio made a late change to their line-up in the
final with Jennie Reed, who rode in the surprise semi-final win
over Australia, making way for the fresh legs of Tamayo.
Afterwards the team said they thought that was their best
chance of winning a medal, although gold never looked a remote
possibility against the British speed machine and vocal fans.
HEY JUDE
"They were obviously in another league," Hammer told
reporters. "But what we wanted to do was to go out and fight
until the end because that's what this team has always done."
The mood of euphoria around the velodrome scaled new heights
when former Beatle Paul McCartney, who was among the 6,000
crowd, joined in the celebrations by orchestrating a rendition
of "Hey Jude" that reverberated around the iconic arena.
In the bronze medal match Canada beat Australia.
The team pursuit event is one of four women's events making
their debut at the London Velodrome along with the team sprint,
keirin and omnium.
